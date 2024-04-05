ADVERTISEMENT

Zee to trim 15% of workforce in structural overhaul

April 05, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The job cuts could affect nearly 700 employees at the company, which had a total headcount of 4,577 employees

The Hindu Bureau

Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. File | Photo Credit: Paul Noronha

Broadcaster Zee Entertainment said on April 5 it is cutting 15% of its workforce in its latest bid to trim costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The job cuts could affect nearly 700 employees at the company, which had a total headcount of 4,577 employees, according to its latest annual report. Key employees have been identified to be promoted and will be given higher responsibility besides assuming direct charge of the critical business verticals. 

ZEE to cut Tech & Innovation Centre staff by 50% 

Broadcast, Digital, Movies and Music will be the 4 key business verticals in the lean structure. This is part of Zee's move to substantially cut costs and reduce losses in its business, including its English TV channels, to meet a key profit target, as mandated by a company-formed review panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zee has had two major deals fail in January — a $10 billion merger with Sony India and a $1.4 billion cricket broadcasting deal with Walt Disney.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Stories

Earlier this week, Zee Chief Executive Punit Goenka took a 20% pay cut, while the company made cuts in the workforce at its Technology & Innovation Centre in Bengaluru on March 29.

R. Gopalan, Chairman, ZEE stated, “The Board has noted the MD & CEO’s steps being taken to streamline the organization and the proposed lean structure. The Board appreciates the steps taken by the management to enhance the overall performance of the company, reaffirming our faith in the team’s ability to drive the company towards its set targets for the future.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US