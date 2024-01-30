GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ZEE-Sony merger: NCLT issues notice to Sony

January 30, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday accepted a petition by a Zee Entertainment shareholder seeking the merger of its Indian entity with Sony, which was called off last week despite regulatory approvals.

The Mumbai-bench of NCLT issued a notice on a petition moved by Mad Men Film Ventures, a shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), directing Sony Pictures Network India, now known as Culver Max, to file a reply within three weeks.

Mad Men Film Ventures on Tuesday filed the petition requesting both ZEEL and Sony to implement the merger as it was approved by the NCLT in August 2023.

The tribunal did not agree with the arguments made by the counsel stating that the approval by NCLT was conditional and depended on various conditions, which may be fulfilled or waived in writing.

NCLT has set March 12 for the next hearing on the matter.

Last week, the Sony Group Corp called off the merger with ZEEL following a stalemate over who will lead the merged entity. This merger could have otherwise created a $10 billion media enterprise in the country.

The deal stipulated that the merger was to be completed before December 21, 2023, including regulatory and other approvals with a grace period of one month to complete the transaction.

