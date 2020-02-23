Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's address at The Huddle

23 February 2020 14:15 IST

The fourth edition of The Huddle, The Hindu’s annual thought conclave, began at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the event and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa delivered the inaugural address.

The two-day event will feature 15 sessions and 32 speakers, showcasing some of the best minds from the world of politics, business, academics, sports, entertainment and the arts. The sessions are designed to be interactive, and they take place before an invited audience.

Friends from media, ladies and Gentlemen,

It is indeed a great pleasure to be part of this coveted event, The Huddle, conversation about Change. I congratulate the Hindu group of Publications for organising such a meaningful, thought provoking program, which would give some new insight into the sustainable and overall development of the country and especially, our State of Karnataka.

It is also heartening to note that the Bangalore edition of The Hindu marks the 50th anniversary this March and hence this event is very special for all of us. I congratulate The Hindu on crossing the mile stone.

Karnataka is one of the foremost States in the country in terms of economy and development. With GSDP of 9.6 per cent during last year Karnataka is second state in the country to attract highest investments to the tune of Rs. 71,476 crore. Our Transparent Policy Initiatives are aimed at providing extensive support to new industries and entrepreneurs.

Today we have more than 20 policies for diverse sectors. Our Government is all set to announce a new industrial policy giving thrust on tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the State. I hope this would address the issue of imbalance in the development.

Karnataka, especially Bengaluru is known to be the IT capital of the country, recording highest software export in the country. We are also known as knowledge hub, start up capital of the country.

Niti Ayog has ranked us number one in promoting innovation and Our Government has set up Innovation Authority of Karnataka, adding one more feather to the cap.

Apart from economic growth, our Government is also focussed on enhancing the farmers’ income, providing good infrastructure facilities to Rural as well as urban areas and irrigation sector.

I am going to present my budget for 2020-21, which I aspire to reflect my vision of the overall development of the State.

We are very well aware of the regional imbalance in development and intend to address this issue by giving thrust on education, skill development, eradication of malnutrition, improving healthcare services along with the economic growth of these areas.

Our focus is also on providing good governance, bring in transparency and in improving the services we provide, with the help of technology.

But I believe, the programmes and the schemes of the Government would succeed with the active participation of people.

This conclave has interaction with who’s who of the various sectors, I hope this event would throw light upon various issues that needs to be addressed and we would take home some new thoughts and ideas.

I wish this conclave a great success and I thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to address this august gathering.

Thank you.