ADVERTISEMENT

Blancaneaux clinches Delhi Open Challenger

March 03, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Frenchman overcomes the 19-year-old 6-4, 6-2 in the summit clash

Kamesh Srinivasan

Triumphant: Blancaneaux’s experience came to the fore against Wong. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France played a fine all-round game to outwit the 19-year-old Coleman Wong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Sunday.

It was the second Challenger title and 15th singles triumph in the 25-year-old Blancaneaux’s career, who was ranked a career-best 134 two years ago.

Wong, who trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, showed glimpses of his athletic game but lacked the experience to tackle a seasoned player like Blancaneaux, who controlled the flow of the match with ease.

The Frenchman served six aces that sailed beyond a diving Wong. Blancaneaux converted three of six break points to make it a crisp entertainment for the appreciative fans who had turned up in good numbers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Blancaneaux rarely gave an opening for his opponent to find his way for a fight. The Frenchman saved the two break points he faced in the match and cruised home. He had beaten a string of high-quality opponents along the way, with considerable authority, including the second seed Adam Walton of Australia. He had dropped only one set in all in five matches.

The champion collected $11,200 and 75 ATP points. For Wong, who has won two singles titles in the ITF circuit, it was a memorable run, as he capitalised on the opening in the draw when he got a walkover from third seed and the champion of the last Challenger in Pune, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, in the second round. Wong collected $6,575 and 44 points.

The results (final): Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Coleman Wong (Hkg) 6-4, 6-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US