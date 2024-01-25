ADVERTISEMENT

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom denies reports of her retirement

January 25, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - KOLKATA:

‘I I still have hunger to achieve more and focusing on my fitness. Whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone,’ said the star Indian boxer.

Y. B. Sarangi

‘I still have hunger of achieving (laurels) in sports,’ said London Olympics bronze medallist boxer Mary Kom, refuting her retirement reports. | Photo Credit: AP

Six-time World champion and London Olympics bronze medallist boxer M.C. Mary Kom has denied media reports about her retirement from the sport.

“I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it,” said Mary.

“I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true.”

Mary clarified her statement which she made at an event on Wednesday.

“I was attending a school event at Dibrugarh on January 24 where I was motivating children. I said I still have hunger of achieving (laurels) in sports but age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone,” she said.

