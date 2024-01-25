Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom denies reports of her retirement

January 25, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - KOLKATA:

Six-time World champion and London Olympics bronze medallist boxer M.C. Mary Kom has denied media reports about her retirement from the sport.

“I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it,” said Mary.

“I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true.”

Mary clarified her statement which she made at an event on Wednesday.

“I was attending a school event at Dibrugarh on January 24 where I was motivating children. I said I still have hunger of achieving (laurels) in sports but age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone,” she said.

