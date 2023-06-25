ADVERTISEMENT

Special Olympics World Games | Indian team crosses 150-medal mark on penultimate day

June 25, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Berlin

India now have a whopping 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze) with a day left in the Games

PTI

The flag of the Special Olympics is hoisted during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on June 17, 2023. Special Olympics is, according to the organisers, the world’s largest sports movement for people with intellectual disabilities. | Photo Credit: AFP

Roller skaters continued to impress as they grabbed two gold and three silvers on the penultimate day to help India go past 150-medal mark at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

India now have a whopping 157 medals (66 gold, 50 silver, 41 bronze) with a day left in the Games.

Arayan (300m) and Deepen (1000m) were the gold medal winner roller skaters.

ALSO READ
Special Olympics: Haryana's Saraswati finds golden success mantra on wheels

The Indian men mixed 5x5 basketball team beat Portugal 6-3 to claim gold. The women's 5x5 team settled for a silver after losing to Sweden in the final on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In volleyball, India beat Korea 2-0 in the men's/mixed bronze medal match. In the women's unified team event, India won gold, beating UAE in a topsy-turvy contest.

In tennis, Swaraaj Singh lost to Tamas Torok to win silver in the men's singles Level 5 event.

India also won a silver in women's handball after losing to Azerbaijan in the final.

The final day’s action on Sunday will see India vie for medals in athletics, lawn tennis and cycling.

The Indian contingent is made up of 198 athletes and unified partners and 57 coaches to compete in 16 sports.

The Special Olympics World Games is an event held to promote recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

sport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US