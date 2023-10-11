Pro Kabaddi League Auction | Pawan Sehrawat’s reign as most expensive player continues; Zafardanesh top pick on day two

October 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:17 am IST

Pro Kabaddi League legend Rahul Chaudhari returned to Jaipur Pink Panthers while players from Poland, England and Chinese Taipei also found takers on day two of the auction here on Tuesday.

Chaudhari, who won the league title with the Panthers last season, was roped in for ₹13 lakh.

Nine Iranians were snapped up by franchises on the second day with Amirmohammad Zafardanesh topping the list.

He was acquired by U Mumba for ₹68 lakh. Zafardanesh had a good Asian Games where he showed much promise as a raider.

In U Mumba, he will have time to flesh out his skills under his national coach Gholamreza Mazandarani and alongside compatriot Alireza Mirzaeian, who U Mumba got for ₹16.10 lakh.

The services of Iranian defender Amirhossein Bastami, who was at the centre of controversy during the Asian Games final was bought by Tamil Thalaivas for ₹30 lakh.

Asian Games gold medallist Vishal Bharadwaj was snapped up by Dabang Delhi for ₹20 lakh.

The Delhi franchise also acquired the services of two England players - Felix Li and Yuvraj Pandeya for ₹13 lakh each.

Polish raider Piotr Pamulak became the second player from his country to feature in the PKL and was roped in by Bengaluru Bulls for ₹13 lakh.

Top five buys Pawan Sehrawat (India) ₹2.6 crore - Telugu Titans Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran) ₹2.35 crore- Puneri Paltan Maninder Singh (India) ₹2.12 crore - Bengal Warriors Fazel Atrachali (Iran) ₹ 1.60 crore - Gujarat Giants Siddharth Desai (India) ₹1 crore - Haryana Steelers

There were a few high profile misses too in the 2023 auction. Former India captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, seasoned all-rounder Nitin Tomar, former Bulls captain Rohit Kumar and Sukesh Hegde were among those who didn’t find takers in this season’s auction.

As many as 118 players found franchises in the two-day auction in Mumbai. The 10th edition of the league will return to the 12-city caravan format and is slated to begin on Dec. 2.

