PKL auction: Patna Pirates sign up Goyat

31 August 2021 22:44 IST

Raider Goyat was picked for ₹20 lakh by Patna Pirates in the Season 8 auction.

Monu Goyat, who two seasons ago was the costliest player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), was signed for a modest figure on the final day of the auctions (category B, C, D and unallocated players) at Mumbai on Tuesday.

Veterans Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chillar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan also could not command a high price. Thakur was picked by Dabang Delhi for ₹46 lakh.

All-rounder Chillar (₹20 lakh) and Dharmaraj Cheralathan (₹20 lakh) were signed by Dabang Delhi and Pink Panthers respectively.

Defender Sandeep Kandola, who entered the auction at a base price of ₹10 lakh, was signed by Telugu Titans for ₹59.5 lakh.