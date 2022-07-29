Motorsport

Max Verstappen will not ease up at Hungarian Grand Prix despite points gap

Max Verstappen has a 63-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ahead of the Hungaroring weekend. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Reuters Hungary July 29, 2022 16:21 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 16:21 IST

Red Bull’s Formula One world champion Max Verstappen will not be resting on his laurels even if he may not need to win again to clinch the title after Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman has a 63-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ahead of the Hungaroring weekend.

Leclerc crashed out while leading last week in France but Ferrari are hoping to fire back with a one-two in what will be the last race before the August holiday, with nine rounds remaining after that.

Verstappen said he would not be making it easy.

“It’s not something that once you have that gap that you start to relax or something,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I still want to win more races and that’s what we’ll try to do as a team.”

Verstappen, who battled for the title all the way with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton last year, has had a much easier time in 2022.

He has won seven races this season to three for Leclerc, who has retired from the lead in as many races thanks to mistakes and misfortunes.

“If you know me, first of all, I will not be laying on the beach,” said Verstappen when asked about the break.

“Second of all I don’t really care about the points gap.

“For me it’s all about trying to be perfect every single weekend.”

