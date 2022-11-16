FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Tunisia squad and schedule

November 16, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Here is the official Tunisia national football team squad and their group D stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Captain: Youssef Msakni

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi

Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Eliyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane

Tunisia players | Photo Credit: WikiCommons

Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, Issam Jebali, Seiffedine Jaziri, Anis Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti

Group Stage Fixture Schedule

Tunisia vs. Denmark November 22, 6.30 p.m.

Tunisia vs. Australia November 26, 3.30 p.m.

Tunisia vs. France November 30, 8.30 p.m.

