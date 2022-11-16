FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Tunisia squad and schedule

Coach: Jalel Kadri
Captain: Youssef Msakni
Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen
Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi
Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Eliyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane
Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, Issam Jebali, Seiffedine Jaziri, Anis Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti
Group Stage Fixture Schedule
Tunisia vs. Denmark November 22, 6.30 p.m.
Tunisia vs. Australia November 26, 3.30 p.m.
Tunisia vs. France November 30, 8.30 p.m.
