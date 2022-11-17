FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Senegal squad and schedule

Coach: Aliou Cissé
Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly
Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Diang
Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate
Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, M. Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy
Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Babe Thiam
Group Stage Fixture Schedule
Senegal vs Netherlands - November 21, 9.30 p.m.
Senegal vs Qatar - November 25, 6.30 p.m.
Senegal vs. Equador - November 29, 8.30 p.m.
COMMents
SHARE