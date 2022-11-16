FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full squad of Croatia and schedule

Coach: Zlatko Dalić
Captain: Luka Modrić
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić
Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo
Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić
Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja
Group stage fixture schedule
Croatia vs Morocco - November 23
Croatia vs Canada - November 27
Croatia vs Belgium - December 1
