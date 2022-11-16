FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Japan squad and schedule

Coach: Moriyasu Hajime
Captain: Maya Yoshida
Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima.
Defenders: Miki Yamane, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Yuta Nakayama.
Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Gaku Shibasaki, Kaoru Mitoma, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Takefusa Kubo, Yuki Soma.
Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Takuma Asano, Ayase Ueda.
Group stage fixture schedule
Japan vs Germany - November 23, 6.30 p.m.
Japan vs Costa Rica - November 27, 3.30 p.m.
Japan vs Spain - December 2, 12.30 a.m.
