FIFA World Cup 2022 | Costa Rica full squad and schedule

On August 24, 2022 Luis Fernando Suarez announced Bryan Ruiz as captain.
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
ADVERTISEMENT
Captain: Bryan Ruiz
Goalkeepers: Patrick Sequeira, Esteban Alvarado, Keylor Navas
Defenders: Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martinez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernandez, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas.
Group stage Schedule
Costa Rica vs Spain - November 23, 2022 at 9.30 p.m.
Costa Rica vs Japan - November 27, 2022 at 3.30 p.m.
Costa Rica vs Germany - December 2, 2022 at 12.30 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT