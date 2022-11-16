FIFA World Cup 2022 | Costa Rica full squad and schedule

November 16, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

Here is the official Costa Rica national football team squad and their group E stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2022

The Hindu Bureau

On August 24, 2022 Luis Fernando Suarez announced Bryan Ruiz as captain.

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Captain: Bryan Ruiz

Goalkeepers: Patrick Sequeira, Esteban Alvarado, Keylor Navas

Defenders: Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martinez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernandez, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz.

Costa Rica players pose for a team group photo before a match. Captain Bryan Ruiz is seen wearing No. 10 jersey | Photo Credit: Reuters

Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas.

Group stage Schedule

Costa Rica vs Spain - November 23, 2022 at 9.30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs Japan - November 27, 2022 at 3.30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs Germany - December 2, 2022 at 12.30 a.m.

