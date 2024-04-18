Would be a great contest, why not? Rohit on Test cricket against Pakistan

April 18, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

India captain Rohit Sharma says he wouldn't mind playing Tests against Pakistan at a neutral venue as it would be a "great contest" against the "superb bowling line-up" of the arch-rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket ever since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which over 150 people were killed. The two countries, however, routinely face off in ICC events.

Their most recent clash happened during last year's ODI World Cup in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I totally believe that they are a good team, superb bowling line-up, good contest, if we play overseas. The last Test was played way back in 2007-08," Rohit said on 'Club Prairie Fire', a Youtube show hosted by former Australian keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist and former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

"Yeah, I would love to (play against Pakistan), it would be a great contest between two sides. We play them in ICC trophies, pure cricket I am looking at, great contest, so why not?" he said when asked whether Indo-Pak Tests are possible at a neutral venue like England or Australia.

Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's traditionally pace-reliant bowling line-up currently features exciting talents like Naseem Shah, who is only 21, and Aamer Jamal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI has maintained that any decision on bilateral cricket with Pakistan will hinge on approval from the government, which has so far not permitted cricketing engagement with the arch-foes.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has been aggressively pushing for bilateral engagement with India, even taking it up at ICC forums at every available opportunity.

Last year, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which was eventually conducted in a hybrid model. All of India's scheduled games in Pakistan were relocated to Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next year's Champions Trophy will be another bone of contention between the two countries as the tournament is set to be held in Pakistan, which has declared that it won't agree to any change of venue to accommodate India.

The ICC, on its part, has stated that it won't force any member nation to disregard government advisory.

"...ICC Board's position remains that it doesn't expect its members to go against any policy/instructions issued by its own government," an ICC official had stated recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.