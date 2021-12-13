West Indies tour of Pakistan | Three test West Indies players test positive for COVID-19

KARACHI

13 December 2021 04:21 IST

West Indians Cotrell, Chase and Mayers now in isolaton

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival here on December 9.

Besides the trio, a non-coaching member of the touring team management also tested positive, Cricket West Indies said.

