West Indies scores slowly at start of first Zimbabwe Test

February 04, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Zimbabwe deployed five bowlers and all displayed discipline, offering few cheap runs to their opponents

West Indies batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul plays a shot on the first day of the Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Saturday,Feb, 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) | Photo Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

West Indies averaged just two runs an over as they made 54-0 by lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The tourists won the toss and batted on a dry pitch as they sought to extend an unbeaten Test record against the hosts having won seven of the previous 10 and drawn three.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite posted 32 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul 20 in 27 overs against a mix of pace and spin at the Queens Sports Club in the southwestern city.

The West Indies openers were cautious with each scoring only one four and no sixes in the morning session.

Zimbabwe deployed five bowlers and all displayed discipline, offering few cheap runs to their opponents.

The visitors lost a Test series in Australia 2-0 two months ago while Zimbabwe is playing their first red-ball match since a heavy home loss to Bangladesh 18 months ago.

Brief scores:

West Indies 54-0 in 27 overs (K. Brathwaite 32 not out, T. Chanderpaul 20 not out)

