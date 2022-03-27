West Indies on brink of series win after England collapse

Kyle Mayers of the West Indies celebrates after dismissing Craig Overton of England during day three of the 3rd Test match between the West Indies and England at National Cricket Stadium on March 26, 2022 in Grenada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

March 27, 2022 04:03 IST

A maiden test century by Joshua da Silva and another England collapse contrived to put West Indies on the brink of winning the series-deciding third test on Saturday.

England led by only 10 runs with just two wickets in hand in its second innings, and still two days to play.

The English barely avoided losing on day three when they crawled to stumps on 103-8. Their failure to win a test series in the Caribbean in 18 years was set to be extended.

Meanwhile, West Indies was looking at a first test series win at home since 2019, when England last visited.

The team's chief destroyer was batting allrounder Kyle Mayers who bowls medium pace. Unwanted for the first two tests — both draws — he replaced spinner Veerasammy Permaul in Grenada to shore up the batting. But his disciplined and relentless length proved too much for England.

Mayers had an incredible 5-9 from 13 overs, a maiden five-for.

That followed Da Silva's equally remarkable unbeaten 100 in the morning that gave West Indies an intimidating 93-run lead on the first innings.

After England's bowlers were tormented all morning while trying to wrench out West Indies' last two wickets, the visitors feebly gave up their own wickets in all too familiar haste.

Starting its second innings from lunch, England was 43-4 by tea — captain Joe Root out again to Mayers — and six down by the time it knocked off the 93-run deficit.

By stumps, England lost another two wickets, including opener Alex Lees on 31 after a marathon 132 balls and 47 overs. Mayers ripped out his off stump.

All the West Indies bowlers were superb. Jason Holder conceded six runs in eight overs, and Kemar Roach eight in eight. Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph had one cheap wicket each.