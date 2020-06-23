Three Pak cricketers test COVID-19 positive ahead of team’s departure to England

Karachi

23 June 2020 00:01 IST

The infected players will go into self-isolation.

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players — Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan — have tested positive for Covid-19,” said the PCB in a statement.

“The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England.”

“The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was tested positive for the deadly virus.