The Bumrah-Jansen showdown

Johannesburg

05 January 2022 22:53 IST

Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen had an angry mid-wicket confrontation that could have turned worse had not umpire Marais Erasmus intervened quickly to diffuse the tension.

The incident happened when Jansen bounced and Bumrah, who attempted to hook, couldn’t connect properly and the ball went to point.

And Jansen, turning towards the Indian vice-captain, let loose a barrage of words.

Advertising

Advertising

This infuriated Bumrah who charged towards Jansen, both met at mid-pitch, and the situation looked nasty.

Credit to Erasmus for quickly stepping in.

It was an occasion when tempers became frayed in a tense, tight game.

Later, when Bumrah swatted Kagiso Rabada for a six, the cheers from the Indian dressing room were the loudest.