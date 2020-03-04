Sunil Joshi named selection committee chairman, Harvinder Singh added to panel

Mumbai

04 March 2020 17:37 IST

Joshi replaces MSK Prasad, Harvinder replaces Gagan Khoda; the existing members of the selection panel are Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi was on Wednesday named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked ex-pacer Harvinder Singh for a place in the five-member group.

The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, picked the two selectors with Joshi replacing South Zone representative MSK Prasad.

In an unprecedented decision, the BCCI said the CAC will review the panel’s performance after one year and make recommendations accordingly.

“The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI,” read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Harvinder was chosen from central zone and replaces Gagan Khoda in the panel.

Former India fast bowler Harvinder Singh. File | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

The existing members of the selection panel are Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.

“We have picked the best guys for the job,” Lal told PTI.

The CAC had shortlisted five candidates for interviews - Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L. Sivaramakrishnan -- from a list of 40 applicants.