BCCI names Madan Lal, R.P. Singh in Cricket Advisory Committee

Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik were on Friday appointed members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) by the BCCI.
The CAC’s immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.
“The term of appointment will be for one year,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.