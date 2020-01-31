BCCI names Madan Lal, R.P. Singh in Cricket Advisory Committee

Cricket

The CAC’s immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh, Madan Lal and Sulakshana Naik were on Friday appointed members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) by the BCCI.

“The term of appointment will be for one year,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after conflict of interest allegations were levelled against them.

