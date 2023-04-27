ADVERTISEMENT

Stuart Broad urges England to emulate 2005 Ashes success

April 27, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST

England regained the famous urn for the first time in 18 years in 2005 with a 2-1 series victory, which is widely rated among the team's greatest achievements in the longest format.

Reuters

File picture of the England cricket team celebrating after regaining the Ashes against Australia at the Brit Oval on September 12, 2005 in London, England | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England fast bowler Stuart Broad wants the team to replicate the success of the 2005 Ashes series when they host Australia in the summer and inspire fans across the country.

ALSO READ
Bairstow to return from injury for Yorkshire ahead of Ashes

England regained the famous urn for the first time in 18 years in 2005 with a 2-1 series victory, which is widely rated among the team's greatest achievements in the longest format.

"I just want the whole series to grip the nation and inspire kids the way 2005 did," Broad told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"I want our players to take positive options at all times and if there's a day we get bowled out for a 100, it is what it is. As long as the next day we come back with the same intent and become even more aggressive and entertain even more."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Good run under Stokes, McCullum

England have won 10 of their last 12 tests under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, with their high-risk, high-reward 'Bazball' style proving both entertaining and successful.

Broad, 36, said the new approach has been a "breath of fresh air".

ALSO READ
Warner makes Ashes squad; Marsh, Harris and Renshaw recalled

"The mindset of the group and what Baz has brought in is that the result's irrelevant. It's entertainment we're here for," Broad added.

"I think the biggest compliment I can give is that part of me wishes I was 23. Part of me wishes I was learning my trade in this environment. I learnt under Andy Flower who made me a pretty tough cricketer and strong character ...

"But imagine being Harry Brook now and coming in with that freedom and backing? There will be lots of test cricketers from the 90s wishing they'd had this sort of backing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US