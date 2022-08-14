South Africa's Olivier out of England series

Fast bowler ruled out of England Test series

AFP London
August 14, 2022 22:40 IST

South Africa’s Duanne Olivier. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa suffered a setback just days before its Test series against England when fast bowler Duanne Olivier was ruled out of the entire campaign with a hip injury.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury during this week’s four-day tour match against the second-string England Lions in Canterbury and Olivier, a veteran of 15 Tests, is now returning home.

“Duanne Olivier presented with significant discomfort involving his right hip flexor muscle at the close of play on day three of the four-day tour match,” said the team doctor Hashendra Ramjee in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) statement on Sunday.

“After clinical assessment, he was referred for an MRI scan which revealed a grade two tear involving the right pectineus muscle.

Rehabilitation

“Due to the extent of the injury, he has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against England and will return home where he will commence his rehabilitation with the Gauteng Central Lions medical team.”

South Africa has not named a replacement for Olivier, with fellow quicks Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje already in the squad.

The first Test at Lord’s is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

