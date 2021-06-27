Simultaneous tours: Dravid sees it as short-term answer

MUMBAI

27 June 2021 22:06 IST

Rahul Dravid has said that simultaneous fixtures against different opponents in different formats with separate sets of players is a short-term necessity for Indian cricket amidst the pandemic.

“India didn’t have an option but to do this. Whether it’s a long-term solution, I’m not sure. There’s a lot that goes into it, stakeholders, the other countries’ boards, sponsors, organisers, media rights… so much that goes into it,” Dravid said.

“Short-term, in terms of the situation and quarantine and so on, yes this is the answer. Eases pressure on the team. It’s becoming difficult for players to go through the same kind of restrictions that are in place at this point in time. Long-term, it’ll need a lot more discussion.”

Before leaving for England, captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri had expressed similar sentiments, with Shastri hinting at it becoming a norm with an eye on Olympics.