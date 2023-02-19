Saurashtra thrash Bengal by nine wickets to bag second Ranji Trophy title

February 19, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Kolkata

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat claimed a match haul of nine wickets, including 6/85 in the second innings, as Saurahstra thrashed Bengal by nine wickets in the Ranji Trophy final in Kolkata on February 19.

Having given away a big first innings lead of 230, Bengal, who were overnight 169/4 in their second essay, folded for 241, handing the visitors a mere 12 runs' target.

In reply, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil was out for a duck. Saurashtra, however, went past the target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

Scoreboard

Bengal 174 and 241 in 70.4 overs (Manoj Tiwary 68, Anustup Majumdar 61; Jaydev Unadkat 6/85, Chetan Sakariya 3/76).

Saurashtra: 404 and 14/1 in 2.4 overs.

Saurashtra won by nine wickets.

