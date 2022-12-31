Rishabh Pant likely to be shifted to Delhi; DDCA Director monitoring his health

December 31, 2022 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehradun to monitor Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's health, who met with an accident on December 30, and if needed the batter-wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery.

While returning from Delhi to Roorkee, Pant’s car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

Mr. Sharma said that Pant might be airlifted to the National Capital for further surgery as he suffered multiple injuries. The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Talking to ANI, Mr. Sharma said: “A team of Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we’ll shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we’ll airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery.”

Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The cricketer narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to S.K. Singh, Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural): “He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee.”

“A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps,” said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and said that the State will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.

”Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery,” Mr. Dhami, who was in Kolkata on Friday, had told ANI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also issued a statement on Friday saying, “Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.”

The Board said it will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

The wicket-keeper batsman has represented India in 33 Test matches, scoring 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67. He has five Test tons against his name, with his highest being 159 not out. Pant also has 119 catches and 14 stumpings against his name.

In ODIs, he has aggregated 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60, with five half-centuries and a ton at a strike rate of 106.65. Behind the wickets, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name in ODIs. In 66 T20Is, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs, with three half-centuries against his name at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 126.37.