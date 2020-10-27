CricketSHARJAH 27 October 2020 22:31 IST
‘Remain not out in every game’
Mandeep recalls late father’s words
KXIP opener Mandeep Singh, grieving the death of his father, said he was glad to have fulfilled one of his wishes — remaining unbeaten while steering the side to victory.
“My father used to tell me that ‘you should remain not out in every game’ and that is what I wanted to do today [Monday],” Mandeep told the IPL’s official website after the win against KKR.
“Even before the match, I told Rahul ‘let me play my game, even if I take a few balls I can win matches for the team.’ I think my father would be really happy that I finished the game,” he said.
