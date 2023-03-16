ADVERTISEMENT

RCB's Will Jacks ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury

March 16, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

RCB is currently in discussions with Michael Bracewell of New Zealand as Jacks' potential replacement, a report said.

PTI

England’s Will Jacks gets ruled out for IPL 2023 after sustaining an injury while doing national duty in Bangladesh. | File Photo | Photo Credit: AP

England batter Will Jacks has been ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury while doing national duty in Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old Jacks, who was bought for ₹3.2 crores by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL auction in December last, suffered a muscle injury while fielding during England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur earlier this month, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

"..after scans earlier this week and consultation with a specialist, he has been forced to pull out of the IPL," the report said.

RCB is currently in discussions with Michael Bracewell of New Zealand as Jacks' potential replacement, the report said.

David Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Mr. Jacks made his England debuts in all three formats this year, winning his T20I and Test caps in Pakistan before playing his first ODI in Bangladesh.

The injury may affect his chances of earning selection in England's ODI squad for the World Cup later this year.

Mr. Bracewell didn't find any takers in the IPL auction after entering with a base price of ₹1 crore. He has never played in the IPL.

RCB will open their IPL campaign with a clash against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

Related Topics

IPL / cricket

