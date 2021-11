Say cheese...Member of the Railways team celebrate with a selfie.

BENGALURU

20 November 2021 23:18 IST

Railways came up with a dominant performance to defeat Karnataka by eight wickets to lift the women’s senior One Day Trophy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The scores (final): Karnataka 74 in 38 overs (Renuka K. Singh 4/14) lost to Railways 76/2 in 22.2 overs (S. Meghana 36).

