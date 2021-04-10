Rahul Dravid bats for data-driven strategy

Washington

10 April 2021 06:12 IST

He stresses efficacy of statistics in improving performances.

Data, used in statistics-driven cricket to help formulate strategy and player selection, should drive a good contest, legendary India player Rahul Dravid said.

“Cricket has always been statistics-driven, like baseball, but over the past 15 years we have moved beyond comparing averages and now use data to help in strategy and player selection,” Dravid said at a panel discussion at the 15th MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

The discussion titled ‘Howzdata — How Analytics is Revolutionising Cricket’ focused on how data analytics and machine learning are helping to bring advances to the game.

Former South Africa batsman and ex-India coach Gary Kirsten and former England women's cricketer and commentator Isa Guha were part of the discussion moderated by Alok Singh, director at Dell Technologies.

Topics ranged from how data helps players train and stay fit to how scoring 4s and 6s has changed team decisions.