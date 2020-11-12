Pucovski gets Test call up

Melbourne

12 November 2020 22:28 IST

Green, Abbott, Swepson and Neser also get the nod

The prodigiously talented pair of Will Pucovski and Cameroon Green were among five uncapped players picked on Thursday in a 17-member Australian Test squad for the four-match series against India, starting on December 17.

The other uncapped Test players in the Tim Paine-led side are fast bowler Sean Abbott, whose bouncer led to the accidental death of Phil Hughes in 2014, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson and all-rounder Michael Neser.

Fine performances

All the players who are yet to wear the Baggy Green have been called on the back of extraordinary performances on the domestic circuit in recent times, Cricket Australia said.

National selector Trevor Hohns said the Sheffield Shield performances augur well for the country’s cricketing future.

“Two of those many standout players were of course Cameron Green and Will Pucovski,” Hohns said in a statement.

Each of these players, though, has represented Australia in other formats.

Up against a strong Indian line-up and seeking to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy they lost for the first time in 2018-19, the fresh faces in the Australian Test squad will join the seasoned stars who dominated their most recent Test series’ — against Pakistan and New Zealand at home.

The limited-overs leg, which will comprise three ODIs and as many T20Is, will be held prior to the Test series, starting November 27.

Cummins is vice-captain

World No. 1 pacer Pat Cummins was named Paine’s Test team deputy.

The selectors also named a 19-member Australia-A squad, which includes nine members from the Test team, for the tour matches.

Test squad:

Tim Paine (Capt.), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

Australia-A: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh (subject to fitness), Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland and Mitchell Swepson.