Pakistan overcomes batting woes to beat Bangladesh in 1st T20I

DHAKA

20 November 2021 01:37 IST

Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah among the runs as the team recovers from 24 for four in the chase

Pakistan recovered from a top order collapse to defeat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series here on Friday.

The visitor restricted Bangladesh to 127 for seven as the host elected to bat. Fast bowler Hasan Ali claimed three for 22 and right-arm medium-pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. took two for 24 for Pakistan. Afif Hossain top-scored with 36 off 34 balls for Bangladesh.

Under pressure

But the target looked increasingly challenging when Pakistan slumped to 24 for four in the chase. Mustafizur Rahman bowled Mohammad Rizwan for 11 and Taskin Ahmed removed Babar Azam for seven as Bangladesh put Pakistan under pressure at the start of its innings.

Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik both went for ducks, the former plumb leg before and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan showing presence of mind to run out the latter.

Malik was strolling outside his crease after conceding a dot ball when Hasan threw it back onto the stumps, and replays showed the veteran was late to ground his bat.

But Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah put the team back on track with a stand of 56 for the fifth wicket, both of them making 34 each.

Lusty blows

When Shah fell, Pakistan still needed 32 off 3.1 overs but Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz saw the team home with some lusty blows late in the innings. Shadab struck the winning six to take the team to 132 for six with four balls to spare, leaving him unbeaten on 21 off just 10 balls.

The second match will be played on Saturday.

The scores: Bangladesh 127/7 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 36, Mahedi Hasan 30 n.o., Hasan Ali 3/22) lost to Pakistan 132/6 in 19.2 overs (Fakhar Zaman 34, Khushdil Shah 34). Pakistan won by four wickets.

MoM: Hasan Ali.