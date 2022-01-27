Mooney set for Ashes test nine days after surgery

Beth Mooney.

Canberra

27 January 2022

The Australia keeper-batter broke her jaw while batting in nets

Three metal plates in her face, a wire on her bottom teeth and on liquid diet after a surgery to fix her broken jaw just over a week ago, Australia keeper-batter Beth Mooney is geared up to make the playing XI for the one-off women’s Ashes Test against England starting here on Thursday.

Mooney was injured while batting in nets nine days ago and while speaking to ‘SEN Radio’ ahead of the one off Test in the multi-format series, spoke about how she coped with the massive setback.

“(The medical staff) were pretty adamant to me not long after we got the diagnosis that we could aim for the Test match,” Mooney said.

“We went and got a 3D CT scan of my skull, and there were two clear breaks pretty much straight down my chin, and then where the ball hit the side of my face, there was another clear break down the side there.

“I’ve got two plates in my chin and one near my ear and a few screws. I don’t think you can speed up a broken bone, it’s going to be broken for five more weeks, but it’s certainly a lot more comfortable now than it was a week or so ago,” she added. The only worry for Mooney is how she would keep up with the physical intensity of the match given her diet right now is made up entirely of soups, ice creams and milk-shakes.