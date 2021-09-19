Mizoram U-19 coach Murtaza Lodhgar passes away

New Delhi

19 September 2021 00:47 IST

Murtaza suffered cardiac arrest at Visakhapatnam

Former Bengal left-arm spinner and Mizoram U-19 head coach Murtaza Lodhgar died of cardiac arrest on Friday in Visakhapatnam, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya has confirmed.

Lodhgar, 45, was in the port city with the Mizoram colts, who were set to play the league phase of Vinoo Mankad Trophy (U-19 National one-dayers) as BCCI’s domestic season is set to commence.

“The tragedy happened just after dinner,” Mr. Dalmiya said. “Murtu bhai (as he was known in Bengal circles) along with team’s physio went out for a walk after dinner and suddenly felt enormous chest pain and fell on the road.

Advertising

Advertising

“The physio and other team members immediately took him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead late on Friday.

“I still can’t believe Murtu bhai is no more. It is a personal loss for me as he was one of the pillars of our family-run first division club Rajasthan SC. He was one of the most loved cricketers in our fraternity and also worked with our women’s team with distinction. It’s an irreparable loss,” Mr. Dalmiya said.

The CAB is trying to make arrangements so that his family can bring his mortal remains to the city for the burial.

Lodhgar was a power-house performer in club cricket, but due to presence of domestic giant Utpal Chatterjee, he played only nine Ranji Trophy games in which he had 34 wickets.

One of the highlights of his short First Class career was a five-wicket haul against Karnataka in the 2004-05 season.

He was regular at the bustling club cricket scene in the United Kingdom. Friends and well-wishers will remember him as an ever-smiling, humble person.