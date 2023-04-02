ADVERTISEMENT

Markram’s 175 leads South Africa to 370 against Netherlands

April 02, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Johannesburg

South Africa made a slow start after being sent in to bat in tricky early morning conditions at the Wanderers Stadium

AFP

South Africa’s Aiden Markram acknowledges the crowd as he walks after losing his wicket for 175 runs | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa posted an imposing total of 370 for eight in the third World Cup Super League one-day international in Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa made a slow start after being sent in to bat in tricky early morning conditions at the Wanderers Stadium. They were restricted to 42 for two in the 10-over power play.

Markram shared half-century stands with Rassie van der Dussen (25) and Heinrich Klaasen (28) as the scoring rate picked up before it reached a crescendo when he and David Miller (91) thrashed the bowling in a fifth wicket partnership of 199 off 118 balls.

It was Markram’s first one-day international century. He reached 100 off 86 balls and hammered another 75 off 40 deliveries. His innings included 17 fours and seven sixes.

Miller made 91 off 61 balls and hit six fours and four sixes.

As the flow of runs increased, the Netherlands’ over-rate suffered and it took them more than half an hour beyond the scheduled time to complete their overs.

Brief scores:

South Africa 370-8 in 50 overs (A. Markram 175, D. Miller 91; F. Klaassen 2-43, V. Kingma 2-80, P. van Meekeren 2-79)

Match situation: Netherlands need 371 runs to win.

