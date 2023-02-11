ADVERTISEMENT

Mandhana doubtful starter for India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan

February 11, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Cape Town

India vice captain Smriti Mandhana injured her left middle finger while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday

PTI

Smriti Mandhana. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India vice captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to miss the Women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday as she is yet to recover from a finger injury she suffered during a warm-up game.

The 26-year-old opener injured her left middle finger while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday.

"She suffered an injury in the practice game. We can't say she is out of World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game," an ICC source told PTI.

The southpaw had batted at number three against Australia instead of her usual opening position. Her innings lasted only three-balls.

Mandhana had subsequently missed India's second warm-up game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness is also a concern. She had injured her shoulder during the final of the Tri-Series against South Africa last week.

"Body is fine. It will get better with rest," Kaur had said after the final.

However, the big-hitting middle-order batter did not bat in either of India's warm-up matches.

The 'Women in Blue' are clubbed alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in Group B.

