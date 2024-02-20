ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy

February 20, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Kohli and Anushka are already proud parents of a daughter.

PTI

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Kohli. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Star India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday announced that he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15.

Kohli and Anushka are already proud parents of a three-year-old daughter Vamika.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!," Kohli informed in an Instagram post.

"We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time." Kohli had opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, citing personal reasons.

India are leading the five-match series 2-1.

