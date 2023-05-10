ADVERTISEMENT

K.L. Rahul undergoes successful thigh surgery

May 10, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - New Delhi:

Indian batter K.L Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia and the remainder of the IPL-2023 due to the injury.

ANI

India’s KL Rahul (L) and Shubman Gill attend a practice session at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian batter KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery on his thigh on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.. KL Rahul gave an update about his surgery in an Instagram post where he thanked the medical staff for the smooth and comfortable treatment.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" KL Rahul stated in his post.

The Indian batter has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the injury.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 8, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship while Lucknow Super Giants replaced KL Rahul, who was also the skipper of the team with Karun Nair on May 5. The LSG captain sustained the injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US