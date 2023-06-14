KKR’s Russell, Narine, Ferguson, and Roy to join Los Angeles Knight Riders for US league-MLC

June 14, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Los Angeles

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) have signed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars players Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, and Jason Roy for the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC), as per ESPNcricinfo.

Apart from them, Australian spinner Adam Zampa, New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, and South African batter Rilee Rossouw have also been signed by LAKR. The LAKR squad also consists of Indian player Unmukt Chand, U.S.A's Jaskaran Malhotra, and Ali Khan. Malhotra is known for hitting six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea.

Last month, Jason Roy agreed to the termination of his England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) incremental contract to participate in the USA's MLC competition this summer. He had also been a replacement player in IPL 2023 for KKR. Russell and Narine will also take part in Trinbago Knight Riders in the Carribean Premier League (CPL) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 (ILT20).

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Delhi Capitals joins hands with Satya Nadella to own Major League Cricket team in U.S.

"We have assembled a strong and talented team for the debut season of MLC, who can compete at the highest level and bring joy to cricket fans around the world," Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement. "The Knight Riders group is poised to make a significant contribution to the growth of cricket in the United States and to bring our unique brand of cricket to new audiences around the world," he added.

The LAKR squad also features Ali Sheikh (U.S.A), Bhaskar Yadram (West Indies), Corne Dry (South Africa), Nitish Kumar (Canada), Saif Badar (Pakistan) and Shadley Van Schalkwyk (South Africa). The MLC 2023 will be a six-team event scheduled from July 13 to 30 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT