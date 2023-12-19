ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2024 auction | Chennai Super Kings get Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell

December 19, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Chennai Super Kings lost the bid for signing South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee. Mumbai Indians bought Coetzee for ₹5 crore.

The Hindu Bureau

Five-time champion Chennai Super Kings snapped both New Zealand all-rounders Daryl Mitchell (right) and young star Rachin Ravindra during the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings went all out to get New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra during the auction held in Dubai on December 19.

Chennai Super Kings tried their best to get hold of world-cup winning captain Pat Cummins but Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped the Australian captain for a whopping amount of ₹20.50 crore.

But Chennai Super Kings snapped young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for ₹1.80 crore. Ravindra’s base price was ₹50 lakh. CSK outbid Punjab Kings to get the all-rounder.

Then Chennai Super Kings went for Daryl Mitchell despite fierce bidding from Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings entered the bidding late but sealed the signing of Mitchell for an amount of ₹14 crore.

Chennai Super Kings also bought Shardul Thakur for an amount of ₹3.60 crore. Shardul Thakur was released by Kolkata Knight Riders.

