ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 | CSK post 167/8 against DC

May 10, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Chennai

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bat against DC.

PTI

Chennai Super Kings Captain M.S. Dhoni in action during the IPL T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8 against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings 167 for 8 in 20 Overs (Shivam Dube 25; Mitchell Marsh 3/18, Axar Patel 2/27) vs DC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bat against DC.

Ambati Rayudu came into the playing XI for CSK in place of Shivam Dube. DC, on the other hand, have brought in Lalit Yadav in place of Manish Pandey.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US