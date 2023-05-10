IPL 2023 | CSK post 167/8 against DC

May 10, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Chennai

MS Dhoni blazed away to 20 off nine balls to help hosts Chennai Super Kings post a decent 167/8 against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, CSK never really got going as the Delhi bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

However, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (21) smashed some much-needed boundaries and maximums to take them over the 160-run mark Spinners Axar Patel (2/27), Kuldeep Yadav (1/28) and Lalit Yadav (1/34) shared four wickets amongst themselves, while Mitchell Marsh took three scalps.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings 167 for 8 in 20 Overs (Shivam Dube 25; Mitchell Marsh 3/18, Axar Patel 2/27) vs DC.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bat against DC.

Ambati Rayudu came into the playing XI for CSK in place of Shivam Dube. DC, on the other hand, have brought in Lalit Yadav in place of Manish Pandey.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

