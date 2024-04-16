ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: KKR vs RR | Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

April 16, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kolkata

For Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin is in the playing eleven, Buttler has been listed in the impact sub options.

PTI

Rajasthan Royals players are seen during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match in Kolkata on April 16.

Opener Jos Buttler and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have regained fitness and will return to the field. While Ashwin is in the playing eleven, Buttler has been listed in the impact sub options.

KKR, meanwhile, have named an unchanged team.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

