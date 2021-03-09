India women to meet England in one-off Test

Mumbai

09 March 2021 04:03 IST

This series will be followed by a T20 series

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced that the India women's team will take on England in a one-off Test match, which will be held later this year.

The last Test match that Mithali Raj and her team played was against South Africa at Mysuru in December, 2014.

India is currently playing a five-match ODI series against South Africa in Lucknow — after almost 12 months of COVID-19 enforced break.

Advertising

Advertising

This series will be followed by a T20 series.

Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement on International Women's Day.

"On the occasion of International Womens Day, I'm pleased to announce that TeamIndia, @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The "women in blue" will be donning the whites again," tweeted Shah.

Shah did not announce the venue of the Test on the occasion but it is expected to happen during the tour of UK, sometime in June or July.