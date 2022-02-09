India set West Indies 238-run target to win 2nd ODI

Ahmedabad

09 February 2022 17:42 IST

India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Invited to bat, India scored 237 for nine against the West Indies in the second One-day International, here on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the hosts with his 64-run knock while vice captain KL Rahul missed his half-century by one run after being run out.

Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut in the previous match, scored 29 while all-rounder Washington Sundar contributed 24.

For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph (2/29) and Odean Smith (2/36) took two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

India: 237 for 9 in 50 overs. (S. Yadav 64, K.L. Rahul 49; A. Joseph 2/29, O. Smith 2/36).