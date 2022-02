India vs West Indies, 1st ODI | Chahal, Washington restrict Windies to 176

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates the wicket of West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard during the first ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, Feb 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahmedabad

06 February 2022 17:40 IST

Bowlers set the tone for a possible victory in historic 1000th ODI for India

Indian spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar ran through a listless West Indies line-up to bundle them out for a meagre 176 in the first ODI here on Sunday which also happens to be country's 1000th game in this format.

Chahal (4/49 in 9.5 overs) and Sundar (3/30 in 9 overs) wreaked havoc on slow track as the West Indies batters made a beeline to the pavilion, save Jason Holder (57; 4x6) and Fabian Allen (29), whose 78-run stand for the eighth-wicket helped the team go past the 160-run mark.

Put into bat, West Indies lost opener Shai Hope (8; 2x4) cheaply after he was castled by Mohammed Siraj (1/26) in the third over as the visitors lost their first wicket for 13.

Hope had hit Siraj for two successive boundaries, but on the next his inside edge, while attempting a drive, shattered the middle and leg stump.

Brandon King (13;2x4) started with a boundary, and then was joined by one-down Darren Bravo (18 off 34 balls; 3x4), as the two tried to resurrect the innings, but could only add 31 runs for the second wicket.

Bravo struck two boundaries off pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/29) in the sixth over, as the visitors crawled to 28/1 after six overs. The duo mixed caution and aggression as West Indies was poised at 39/1 after 10 overs.

But Sundar pegged back the visitors by removing King and Bravo in the 12th over as the visitors slipped to 45/3.

Sundar first sent back King, who chipped it to short mid-wicket where Suryakumar Yadav took an excellent catch. And then he trapped Bravo in front of the wicket, using his straight and flat delivery.

Then it was Chahal, who took two wickets in two successive deliveries in the 20th over as he removed both hard-hitting batters – Nicholas Pooran (18; 3x4), whom he trapped in the front. This was Chahal's 100th ODI wicket.

On the next, he cleaned up Kieron Pollard (O) with his googly that knocked the rival skipper's off-stump. West Indies were in a spot of bother as they lost half the side for just 71. Chahal was on a rampage as he then removed Shamarh Brooks (12), who edged to stumper Rishabh Pant, as West Indies was teetering at 78/6.

However, Holder and Allen tried to take the game deep. While Holder struck four sixes, Allen hit two boundaries, before Sundar lobbed a return catch of his bowling to send Allen back.

The team eventually was bundled out in 43.5 overs with Chahal removing last man Alzarri Joseph, to take his fourth.

Scoreboard

West Indies Innings: Shai Hope b Siraj 8 Brandon King c Suryakumar Yadav b Washington Sundar 13 Darren Bravo lbw b Washington Sundar 18 Shamarh Brooks c Pant b Chahal 12 Nicholas Pooran lbw b Chahal 18 Kieron Pollard b Chahal 0 Jason Holder c Pant b Prasidh 57 Akeal Hosein c Pant b Prasidh 0 Fabian Allen c and b Washington Sundar 29 Alzarri Joseph c Suryakumar Yadav b Chahal 13 Kemar Roach not out 0 Extras: (LB-4, W-4) 8 Total: (10 wickets, 43.5 Overs) 176

Fall of Wickets: 13-1, 44-2, 45-3, 71-4, 71-5, 78-6, 79-7, 157-8, 167-9, 176-10

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-26-1, Prasidh Krishna 10-0-29-2, Washington Sundar 9-1-30-3, Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 9.5-0-49-4.