Ind vs Eng 5th T20 | England opt to field against India in series decider

England's Eoin Morgan with India's Virat Kohli during the toss before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ahmedabad

20 March 2021 18:56 IST

India brought in left-arm pacer T Natarajan in place of opener K L Rahul

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field against India in the fifth and final T20 International here on Saturday.

India brought in left-arm pacer T Natarajan in place of opener K L Rahul. England named an unchanged team.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar and T Natarajan.

Advertising

Advertising

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.