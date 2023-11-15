ADVERTISEMENT

IND vs NZ semifinal | India win toss, opt to bat against Kiwis

November 15, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - Mumbai

Both India and New Zealand are fielding the same playing XI that they fielded in their last league match.

PTI

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson talk at the coin toss during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup first semifinal match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup here on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
1987 World Cup | That Wankhede evening: When Maninder had tears and Azhar didn't know what to do

Both India and New Zealand decided to go with the same playing XI that they fielded in their last league match.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ semifinal Live Score Updates

The 2011 champions India are on an unbeaten run, having won nine matches on the trot while two-time finalists New Zealand were the last team to qualify by finishing at the fourth place in the league stages.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US