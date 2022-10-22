ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Australia wins toss, elects to bowl against New Zealand in opener

In this trans-transman encounter, defending champions Australia will be facing New Zealand in the opening encounter.

PTI Sydney
October 22, 2022 14:00 IST

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson congratulates teammate Devon Conway during the Twenty20 World Cup match against Australia in Sydney, on October 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champions Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, in Sydney on October 22, 2022.

Australia have left out Steve Smith, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson and Cameroon Green from the playing eleven, while New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

