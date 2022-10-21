Twenty20 World Cup: Aus vs NZ | Australia admits taking gamble after ‘distressing’ injury

Australia opens their campaign against New Zealand, a repeat of last year's final on October 22, 2022.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted they were taking a risk after not calling up another wicketkeeper for their Twenty20 World Cup defence starting on October 22, 2022.

The hosts lost back-up keeper Josh Inglis in bizarre circumstances this week after he badly cut his hand when the golf club he was playing with snapped.

Australia replaced him in their squad with talented all-rounder Cameron Green, leaving them with no specialist replacement for first-choice gloveman Matthew Wade.

The skipper said that veteran David Warner would most likely step up and take the gloves if need be and had done a bit of practice on Thursday.

"We're taking the risk and not going with the extra keeper, which obviously has a degree of risk to it," said Finch on the eve of their clash in Sydney against New Zealand, a repeat of last year's final.

Green is mainly in as cover and will not play against New Zealand in the first match of the Super 12 stage, Finch said, adding: "We feel as though Cam gives us a little bit better balance to the squad."

Finch admitted that Australia were resistant to the idea of not having a reserve keeper and that it was a case of "touch wood".

"That's definitely a risk, there's no doubt about that," said Finch, who will open the batting against New Zealand but put off naming his team.

Finch said that he was with the 27-year-old Inglis when he badly hurt his hand on Wednesday, in what was supposed to be a relaxing round of golf for the squad.

"That was a freak accident," he said. "I was playing in Josh's group and I feel so bad for him.

"We didn't realise the club broke, we just thought he hit it poorly, and he looked down and there's blood everywhere.

"It was pretty distressing there for a little bit."

There is a high chance of rain for the match on Saturday but Finch said that would not fluster the hosts.

"You do put so much time and effort into planning for all scenarios and you have to be flexible," he said.

"The thing about rain is how much it affects the game -- if it's two overs it doesn't make much of a difference.

"If it's a five-over game that makes a huge amount of difference."